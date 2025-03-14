AGTF, Faridkot police nab gangster Manpreet Singh in encounter; 3 arrested

In a joint operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Faridkot Police apprehended Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an operative linked to foreign-based gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and the Davinder Bambiha gang, following a brief exchange of fire in Faridkot on Friday.

Manpreet Singh, a key accused in the recent murder at Village Kapura in Moga on February 19 and a firing incident at Raja Dhabha in Jagraon on February 26, was injured during the encounter.

To escape the arrest, Manni opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He has been admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three individuals, including Manpreet and two accomplices who provided him shelter, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the Police, one 30 calibre pistol and five live cartridges were recovered during the operation.

This development comes two days after joint AGTF and Moga Police teams arrested Manni's co-accused, Malkit alias Manu, in a related operation.

Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling organized crime networks and ensuring public safety.

The Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has conducted several operations in recent weeks to dismantle organized crime in Punjab.

In one of these operations, a member of the Davinder Bambiha Gang was injured during a joint effort with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Wednesday. The coordinated actions of the AGTF have been crucial in addressing gang-related violence and restoring peace in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Ajay Gandhi said the police carried out a raid after receiving a tip-off, and Bambiha Gang member Manu received a bullet injury on his left knee in the operation.

"We got a tip-off today, as part of which AGTF Punjab and Moga Police carried out a raid. Malkit Singh alias Manu was involved in a recent murder at the village Kapura, Moga, and also involved in another firing incident at Raja Dhabha, Jagraon. Manu received a bullet injury on his left knee in a retaliatory fire by the AGTF team. The accused was immediately taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. One .32 Caliber Pistol and along with live cartridges have been recovered from him," SSP Gandhi said.

Recently, in a breakthrough amidst the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', Tarn Taran police arrested Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, an Indian-origin International drug lord wanted by the USA-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), police said on Monday.