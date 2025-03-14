Home / India News / Manipur police continue search operations in vulnerable areas of state

Manipur police continue search operations in vulnerable areas of state

Manipur remained tense but under control in the past 24 hours as security forces conducted search operations in sensitive areas

Manipur remained tense but under control in the past 24 hours as security forces conducted search operations in sensitive areas. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 8:32 AM IST
The Manipur police and other security forces conducted several search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state's hill and valley districts, police said on Friday.

During the search operations, several items were found, such as four bullet-proof plates, one bullet-proof jacket, seven empty cases, three camouflage t-shirts, one small bag, one green bell, one olive-green sweater, and one small pouch.

The security forces recovered all the mentioned security equipments from the Sanasabi and part of the Thamnapokpi area, which comes under the Yaingangpokpi police station of Imphal East District.

The Manipur Police shared a post for the same on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered. i.04(four) nos. of BP Plates, 02(two) nos. of Helmets, 01(one) Ammunition Box, 01(one) BP Jacket, 07(seven) nos. of empty case, 01(one) small bag, 03(three) nos. of Camouflage T-shirt, 01(one) green bell, 02(two) nos. of olive-green sweater and 01(one) small side pouch from Sanasabi and part of Thamnapokpi area under Yaingangpokpi-PS, Imphal East District", the post read.

Manipur police and security forces conducted search operations on Monday, and several arrests were made and weapons were seized, according to information from Manipur Police.

Security forces on Monday arrested two members of the KYKL group from Wangoo Sabal under Kumb-PS, Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals are Pukhrambam Damol Singh (39) and Athokpam Surchandra Singh Khaba alias Rabichandra (42). Two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card each were seized from their possession.

On the same day, an active member of UPPK (United People's Party of Kanglepak), Ningombam Bonbon Singh Shamu (45), from Kerao Wangkhem, Ngartyan Chingkhong under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District, was arrested. He was involved in extortion and arms transportation. Authorities recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine and OB (eight) nos. of 32 live ammunition from him.

Manipur Police arrested two members of the KCP (PWG) group, Yambem Gushan Naoba (30) and Philem Jenan Singh (32), from Haobam Marak Kersham Leikal under Singjamer-PS, Imphal West District, on March 9. They were engaged in extortion from the public and shops. Security forces seized four 36 HE grenades without detonators, two mobile phones, Rs 260 in cash, and a two-wheeler from them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

