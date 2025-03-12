Home / India News / Agusta-Westland case: Court seeks jail conduct report of Christian Michel

Agusta-Westland case: Court seeks jail conduct report of Christian Michel

The CBI, in its chargesheet, claimed an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the AgustaWestland deal that was signed on February 8, 2010

Christian Michel
The ED chargesheet filed against James in June 2016 alleged that he received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland. | File Photo
A court here on Wednesday directed the director general of Delhi prisons to submit a report on the conduct of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, during his incarceration.

Hearing James' application for production of conduct report, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal said, "Issue notice of the above application to the ED as well as to the superintendent (of the) jail concerned (in) Tihar with directions to the DG (Prisons), Delhi, to file a consolidated report qua the above application positively on or before March 18."  ALSO READ: Agusta-Westland case: Christian Michel refuses bail, cites 'security risks'

  The court previously imposed bail conditions in the cases against James, who was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 before being arrested by the CBI and the ED later.

James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, claimed an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the AgustaWestland deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

The ED chargesheet filed against James in June 2016 alleged that he received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

