UP govt to spend Rs 1 lakh per couple in mass weddings: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state government will now spend Rs 1 lakh per couple under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

Besides this, meritorious female students will be provided with scooters, and from April 1, a rapid campaign will be launched to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under government schemes.

He also revealed plans to include Jaunpur in the Smart City project soon.

Adityanath was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Jaunpur Mahotsav,' held at the historic Shahi Qila complex.

During the event, he blessed 1,001 newlywed couples who tied the knot under the mass wedding programme organised by the Social Welfare Department.

The chief minister emphasised that Jaunpur's youth should not have to migrate for employment.

"A 100-acre employment centre will be established here to provide training and make the youth self-reliant," he announced. He reiterated that the government is committed to supporting "daughters' marriages" by providing Rs 1 lakh assistance and rewarding academically outstanding girls with scooters.

He said that when the scheme was launched, Rs 35000 was given to couples.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Jaunpur, CM Adityanath acknowledged their contribution during the Maha Kumbh, where village and town panchayats arranged accommodation and meals for millions of pilgrims.

"Some people laughed when we estimated that 40 crore devotees would participate in the Maha Kumbh, but instead, 66 crore 20 lakh devotees attended," he said, criticising those who spread "negativity".

The chief minister assured that Jaunpur would not lag in development. "Be it the problem of bad roads or hanging electric wires, all issues will be resolved," he said.

He announced the approval of flyovers on Jafrabad and Sultanpur highways and the ongoing construction of four-lane roads on the Jaunpur-Mirzapur and Jaunpur-Ambedkar Nagar routes.

Highlighting Jaunpur's academic excellence, he praised the role of institutions like TD College and Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.

He also lauded scholars like Swami Rambhadracharya for their contributions to the society and the Sanatan culture. The ceremony concluded with the chief minister showering flowers on the newlywed couples.