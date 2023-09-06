Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Airport gears up to welcome world leaders

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, three ceremonial lounges have been prepared to receive the heads of state at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)

Government officials said that officials accompanying the 19 heads of state can complete the formalities at these lounges and exit the airport from the technical area without affecting the movement of regular passengers.

An official said, “The VIPs will land at the technical airport but aircraft and private jets carrying them will be parked at the Delhi airport. Special arrangements have been made to park the Air Force One and a few other important aircraft at the Palam Air Force Station.”

The Centre had asked airlines to cancel up to 25 per cent of their flights on specific hours from September 8 to 11 to keep airspace and terminals free of congestion.

The number of flights will be reduced from 12 pm to 12 am on September 8, and from 6 pm on September 10 until 12 pm the next day, as delegates will fly in and out during these hours.

Air India has waived off cancellation charges for people travelling between September 7-11.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC), operated by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued instructions on Tuesday stating that charter aircraft, and business jets will not be allowed to land or takeoff.

The Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during this time, except for Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, which may be deployed on emergency or on VVIP duties, and military helicopters used by the National Security Guard (NSG).

ATC officials said there could be multiple diversions as VVIP flights will be prioritised for landing.

The airspace around Pragati Maidan will be kept secure as operations of flying objects such as airborne video cameras, drone cameras or flying drones are not permitted within a radius of 5 km around the venue.

Ahead of the meeting, the IGI has been decorated with fountains, sculptures and logos of G20.