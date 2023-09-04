Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

Ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10 in New Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) will conduct a dry run from September 1-7. A PWD official said that all roads, tunnels, underpasses, and footpaths will be washed, and water in fountains will be changed.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will shut a few entry and exit gates of metro stations across the city during the G20 Summit. As many as 69 gates of 39 metro stations will remain shut from September 8 to 10.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Metro Police, traffic will be completely shut off at Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro stations.

The nearest station to the venue is the Supreme Court metro station and will remain completely closed. The police, in its order, have kept Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations on the list of sensitive places. People travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from September 7 to September 11 have been advised to use the metro.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has started selling 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4. These cards will be available in two categories — one-day and three-day validity — offering unlimited rides in the metro. The one-day card will be available for Rs 200, while the three-day card will cost Rs 500.

Leaders in attendance

World leaders from several countries and institutions will mark their presence at the event, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has opted out of the summit, and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the country in his place. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the event and will send Premier Li Qiang instead.

India has also invited countries and institutions that are not members of the G20. India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, and Oman Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asad Bin Tariq Al Said.

G20 park in Chanakyapuri

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will inaugurate the G20 Park in Chanakyapuri on September 4, where 19 sculptures of national birds and animals of the G20 member nations will be displayed.

The animals portrayed include Bison (national mammal of the US), Jaguar (Brazil), red-crowned crane (China), Arabian camel (Saudi Arabia), magpie (South Korea), rooster (France), redwing (Turkey), sparrow (Italy), emu (Australia), and peacock (India), among others.

Work-from-home for office-goers

Offices in Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida and Gurugram have facilitated work-from-home arrangements for their employees during the G20 weekend.

All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during this period.

High security in and around Delhi

Delhi will have around 130,000 security personnel deployed during the G20 Summit. Around 45,000 Delhi Police and central forces personnel will be deployed, among which there are also commandoes.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy comprehensive measures for integrated aerospace defence in Delhi. The Indian military, the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will deploy anti-drone systems across the city.

Staqu, the AI research firm, has installed software in all CCTVs monitoring Delhi's borders. It will identify known criminals and help authorities stop them from entering the city.

About 400 firefighters will also be deployed. The government has leased 20 bullet-proof limousines for Rs 18 crore for ferrying leaders.

Trains cancelled

Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Indian Railways has temporarily cancelled 207 mail and express trains originating and coming to Delhi on September 9 and 10 under the Northern Railway. The Railways has changed terminals of 15 trains to and fro New Delhi and granted additional stoppages to 70 passenger trains at different places outside Delhi.