Home / India News / Ahead of Haryana polls, 23 IPS officers transferred with immediate effect

Ahead of Haryana polls, 23 IPS officers transferred with immediate effect

This is the first major reshuffle in the police department carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM
Among the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been shuffled included some district police chiefs | File image of Haryana CM Saini (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major administrative reshuffle ahead of assembly polls, the Haryana government Wednesday transferred 23 IPS and 27 Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Among the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been shuffled included some district police chiefs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a government order, among the IPS officers transferred included Satender Kumar Gupta, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range, who has been posted as Sonipat Police Commissioner replacing B Satheesh Balan.

Balan has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Superintendent of Police, Ambala, and Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria will swap places.

Hisar SP Mohit Handa will be the new SP of Karnal in place of Deepak Saharan, who will be the new SP of Hisar.

Vijay Pratap, DCP, Crime, Gurugram, has been posted as SP, Nuh in place of Narendra Bijarniya, who has been made SP, Special Task Force and DCP, Crime, Gurugram.

Gaurav, DCP (East), Sonipat has been posted as Rewari SP in place of Shashank Kumar Sawan, who has been posted as DCP (Headquarters), Jhajjar.

This is the first major reshuffle in the police department carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state.

Meanwhile, among the HPS officers who have been transferred include Mukesh Kumar, DCP, Crime and Traffic, Panchkula.

Abhilaksh Joshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagadhri in Yamunanagar has been posted as ACP, Gurugram.

Meena Kumari, DSP (Anti Corruption Bureau-headquarters) has been posted as DSP, Karnal.

Also Read

Congress seeks dismissal of BJP govt, prez rule, fresh polls in Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to carry out first cabinet expansion today

JJP issues whip, asks its MLAs to remain absent during confidence vote

Haryana politics: BJP president Nayab Saini to be sworn in as CM today

Haryana special assembly session today, CM Saini to prove majority in house

Death toll rises to 63 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy, 88 undergoing treatment

Judge in hurry, didn't give time to oppose Kejriwal's bail: ED to SC

CAQM increases tree plantation target by 20% to combat NCR air pollution

Health ministry suspends compulsory linking of CGHS and ABHA ID's

With enhanced safety more films to be shot in Kashmir, benefit locals: Kant

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Haryana electionHaryanaAssembly electionsIPS officers

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story