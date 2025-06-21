Home / India News / Ahmedabad crash: DNA confirms 247 victims, 232 bodies handed to kin

Ahmedabad crash: DNA confirms 247 victims, 232 bodies handed to kin

Relatives of these deceased were contacted. So far, mortal remains of 232 victims have been handed over to families

Air India plane crash
The state government had earlier stated that samples of 250 victims. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 8:47 PM IST
A total of 247 victims of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash have been identified through DNA tests so far and 232 bodies have been handed over to kin, officials said on Saturday.

The London-bound aircraft crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm that day, killing 270 persons, including 241 on board. One passenger survived. Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition as the aircraft burst into flames or damaged on impact. "Till Saturday evening, 247 DNA samples have matched. Relatives of these deceased were contacted. So far, mortal remains of 232 victims have been handed over to families. The process is continuing," Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said. The 247 victims who have been identified comprise 187 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian, said Joshi. Of the 187 Indians, a total of 175 were on board the ill-fated aircraft, he said, adding they belong to areas in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Diu and Nagaland. The state government had earlier stated that samples of 250 victims, including persons on board the ill-fated flight as well as those killed on the ground, were collected for identification.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

