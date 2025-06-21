Home / India News / Kerala Raj Bhavan denies reports of seeking central security for Governor

Kerala Raj Bhavan denies reports of seeking central security for Governor

It further said that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has total faith in the commitment to duty and efficiency of the Kerala Police in the discharge of their responsibility

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala Governor
Raj Bhavan said there was no such move or plan on its part and that there was no threat -- direct or indirect -- to the Governor | Image: X/@KeralaGovernor
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala Raj Bhavan on Saturday termed as "absolutely baseless" the reports that it proposes to seek protection by the central forces for the Governor in view of the protests against him by some youth and student organisations.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said there was no such move or plan on its part and that there was no threat -- direct or indirect -- to the Governor.

It further said that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has total faith in the commitment to duty and efficiency of the Kerala Police in the discharge of their responsibility.

ALSO READ: Centre denying Kerala its rightful share in tax devolution: CM Vijayan

"They have been performing their duty extremely well and to the best of the Raj Bhavan's satisfaction. The Raj Bhavan, Kerala strongly rules out any threat, direct or indirect, to the Governor," the statement said.

The Raj Bhavan said that the reports being carried out by a section of the media are "much ado about nothing and are only a figment of their imagination and speculation".

"The media people are hereby requested to restrain themselves from misleading the public by publishing or broadcasting such baseless stories," it said.

There have been protests against the Governor by Left student and youth organisations in connection with his stand on the display of a Bharat Mata portrait -- seen in RSS events -- during all programmes, including government ones, at the Raj Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Make yoga a a lifestyle, says India Inc; calls it path to self-discovery

Air India faces DGCA heat as 3 officials axed for safety violations

Millennials lead yoga adoption with 74% practising regularly: Report

Nitish Kumar's mega pre-poll push: Pension raised to ₹1,100 monthly

Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Topics :Governor appointmentKeralaKerala government

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story