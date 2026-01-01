How a Kanpur tempo driver built Uttar Pradesh's airline Shankh Air

The year 2026 will see three new domestic airlines hitting the sky. Among them is Shankh Air, which is set to become Uttar Pradesh’s first home-grown carrier.

Founded by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, the airline traces an unusual journey - one which started on the streets to Kanpur and may soon touch the skies.

Vishwakarma, 35, did not begin his career in boardrooms or corporate offices. Just seven years ago, he was earning a living as a loader and tempo driver in Kanpur.

From Kanpur streets to a big aviation dream

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Vishwakarma was born into a middle-class family in Kanpur. In his early years, he tried several small ventures, many of which failed. By his own account, he has seen life from the ground up.

“A person coming from the bottom up sees everything -- bicycles, buses, trains, tempos -- everything,” he was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran. He added that he personally drove tempos and autos while trying to build a stable income. “I drove autos with acquaintances and tried a few small businesses, many of which failed,” he said. Building a business foundation Vishwakarma’s turning point came in 2014, when he entered the cement trade. From there, his business journey began to gain pace. His first major success was in the TMT rebar segment, which helped him generate steady profits.

Using this base, he expanded into cement, mining and transport. Over time, he built a large fleet of trucks, strengthening his presence in the logistics sector. These businesses helped him lay the groundwork for future ventures, including Shankh Air. How Shankh Air took shape Vishwakarma said the idea of starting an airline came to him around four years ago. Once the thought took hold, he began studying the aviation sector closely. "Once the thought struck me, I began understanding the process, how to get the NOC, what are the rules and how the system works. What started as an idea four years ago has now taken shape," he said, according to news agency PTI.

Shankh Air has already received its no objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airline is expected to start operations in early 2026. It is likely to begin flights in the first half of January with an initial fleet of three Airbus aircraft. The first routes will focus on connecting Lucknow with Delhi, Mumbai and other major metro cities, Vishwakarma said on Tuesday. Making air travel more accessible Coming from a modest background, Vishwakarma said that dreaming big was once seen as unrealistic in his surroundings. "In the circumstances we grew up in, just earning a livelihood was seen as enough. Dreaming beyond that was almost unthinkable," he said.