AI being considered for inclusion in college curricula: Himachal CM Sukhu

He informed that land has been identified for the construction of these schools in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Badsar assembly constituencies of Hamirpur district

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Courses including artificial intelligence and machine learning are being considered for inclusion in college curricula in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

At a programme in Government College Hamirpur, he said the state government is introducing new technical courses in technical educational institutions to create better employment opportunities for the youth.

Stressing the need for a radical change in the educational system to enable the students to compete with those studying in the world class institutions, he said Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools will be established in each assembly constituency in a phased manner.

He informed that land has been identified for the construction of these schools in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Badsar assembly constituencies of Hamirpur district.

These schools will provide students with modern facilities for education, including smart classes and sports amenities. The government is also considering to set up model colleges in the state, the chief minister added.

He inaugurated the new academic block at Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and also laid the foundation stones for link road and staff colony worth Rs 7.28 crore.

He also announced Rs 2 crore for the implementation of smart classrooms in Government College Hamirpur and said the state government is committed to enhance educational infrastructure and provide better opportunities for students in the state.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMachine LearningHimachal PradeshHimachal pradesh government

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Next Story