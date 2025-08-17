Home / India News / AI, deepfakes real challenges before election commission: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

AI, deepfakes real challenges before election commission: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Kumar added that a few days ago, photos of several voters were used in media without their permission to claim vote theft during elections

Gyanesh Kumar
"The Election Commission will try its best to tackle such challenges, but it can only operate within the framework of the law," the chief election commissioner said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said artificial intelligence and deepfakes pose a real challenge for the poll panel, which will try its best to tackle them within the framework of law.

He also indicated that machine-readable electoral rolls could result in breach of voters' privacy.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfakes are indeed real challenges for us. Just yesterday, an X handle had shared an AI-generated video that was far from truth."  "The Election Commission will try its best to tackle such challenges, but it can only operate within the framework of the law," the chief election commissioner said.

On the opposition demand for machine-readable electoral rolls, Kumar said the Supreme Court has already given a judgment in this regard in 2019.

"The Supreme Court has already said in 2019 that it can result in a breach of voters' privacy," he said.

Kumar added that a few days ago, photos of several voters were used in media without their permission to claim vote theft during elections.

"Should the Election Commission share CCTV videos of voters, including mothers and sisters? Only those who are in the electoral roll can vote to elect their representative. In the Lok Sabha election process, more than one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth level agents, and more than 20 lakh booth level officers work. In such a scenario, is there any scope of vote theft?" Kumar asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nadda to ensure unopposed election for Vice President with Oppn talks

'SIR means stealing votes from the people of Bihar': Rahul slams BJP, ECI

INDIA bloc leaders likely to discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

IMD forecasts heavy rain in Telangana, red alert in place till August 20

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, hits 204.60 metre

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaArtificial intelligencechief election commissionerElections

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story