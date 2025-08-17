INDIA bloc leaders likely to discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

The opposition INDIA bloc leaders are likely to discuss their joint candidate for the post of vice-president at a meeting of floor leaders on Monday morning.
Sources said the INDIA bloc leaders would meet at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, at 10.15 am on Monday.
The meeting will be held a day after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the post of vice-president, the second-highest constitution position in the country.
Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, which will go to polls in 2026.
While the ruling BJP feels that the nomination of Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader with an RSS background, will elicit support from the wider opposition, especially the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, it remains to be seen what stand the opposition parties take on Monday.
BJP president J P Nadda, while announcing the nomination of Radhakrishnan after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Sunday, said the NDA will speak to the opposition parties to reach a consensus for the vice-presidential election.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc partners earlier announced their decision to field a joint 'non-political' candidate for the election.
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
