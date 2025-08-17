Home / India News / Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, hits 204.60 metre

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, hits 204.60 metre

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres

Yamuna
"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
The Yamuna in Delhi crossed the warning level, reaching the mark of 204.60 metre at 7 pm on Sunday at the Old Railway Bridge, officials informed on Sunday. 
The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. 
The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. 
Officials said the situation is being monitored and all the concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood like situation as the level will continue to rise as per the forecast. 
"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said. 
According to the flood control department the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 127,030 cusecs of water, highest this season, and Wazirabad is releasing 45,620 cusecs of water, every hour. 
Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi. 
On Friday the water level reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm and it reached 205.11 metres on Saturday.
 

Topics :Yamuna riverWater LevelIndiaDelhi

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

