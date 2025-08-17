Home / India News / Nadda to ensure unopposed election for Vice President with Oppn talks

Addressing a press conference after announcing Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice President, Nadda said efforts are being made to secure a consensus. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday stated that the party will reach out to the Opposition in an effort to ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President of India, scheduled to be held on September 9.

Addressing a press conference after announcing Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice President, Nadda said efforts are being made to secure a consensus.

"We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read.

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

