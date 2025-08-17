IMD forecasts heavy rain in Telangana, red alert in place till August 20

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts of Telangana until August 20.
In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" from Sunday until 8.30 am on August 20.
A 'red alert' has been issued from 8.30 am on August 18 to 8.30 am on August 19, warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" likely at isolated locations in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts.
A 'red alert' indicates "extremely heavy rainfall" exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.
The IMD further warned that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across all districts of the state until August 22.
Heavy rains have been affecting different parts of Telangana over the past few days, causing waterlogging on roads, inundation in low-lying areas, and swollen rivulets and other water bodies. This has disrupted road connectivity between villages, sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
