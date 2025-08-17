Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rain in Telangana, red alert in place till August 20

IMD forecasts heavy rain in Telangana, red alert in place till August 20

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" from Sunday until 8.30 am on August 20

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain
A 'red alert' has been issued from 8.30 am on August 18 to 8.30 am on August 19, warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" likely at isolated locations in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts of Telangana until August 20.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" from Sunday until 8.30 am on August 20.

A 'red alert' has been issued from 8.30 am on August 18 to 8.30 am on August 19, warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" likely at isolated locations in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts.

A 'red alert' indicates "extremely heavy rainfall" exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

The IMD further warned that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across all districts of the state until August 22.

Heavy rains have been affecting different parts of Telangana over the past few days, causing waterlogging on roads, inundation in low-lying areas, and swollen rivulets and other water bodies. This has disrupted road connectivity between villages, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, hits 204.60 metre

Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Voter list in machine-readable form can't be shared: CEC cites SC order

People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

Topics :IMDRainfallmonsoon rainfallTelangana

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story