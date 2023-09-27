Home / India News / Soren writes to PM, seeks recognition of Sarna religious code for tribals

Soren writes to PM, seeks recognition of Sarna religious code for tribals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking recognition of the Sarna' religious code for tribals

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking recognition of the Sarna' religious code for tribals.

Soren said the population of tribals in the state has declined to 26 per cent from 38 per cent in the last eight decades.

"The concern of protecting the traditional religious existence of tribals... is certainly a serious question. Today, the demand for Tribal/Sarna Religious Code is being raised so that this nature-worshipping tribal community can be confident about its identity.

"At present, when the demand for Uniform Civil Code is being raised by some organisations, positive initiative on this demand of Tribal/Sarna community is absolutely necessary for their protection," Soren said in the letter to Modi.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for inclusion of Sarna' as a separate religion in the census.

Also Read

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons

IRCTC North East packages: Visit Guwahati, Shillong for 10 nights/11 days

All reported births, deaths to be digitally registered from October 1

Four killed, two injured in SUV-truck collision in Mandla district of MP

Centre-Delhi services row: SC asks for common compilation of arguments

BJP MP Siroya urges Karnataka, TN CMs to meet, discuss Cauvery issue

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterReligious figuresJharkhandHemant Soren

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story