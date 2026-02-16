AI Impact Summit triggers traffic congestion, travel delays across Delhi

Commuters at several parts of the national capital on Monday reported traffic congestion and travel delays, with enhanced security arrangements and traffic diversions coming into force for the five-day AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

Long queues of vehicles and near-zero movement were reported on key arterial routes and transport hubs, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Sarai Kale Khan, the DND Flyway, the Vikas Marg-ITO stretch, Naraina, the Delhi Cantt Metro station area, and the Old Delhi Railway Station-Pul Mithai corridor.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, which is expected to draw delegates from more than 30 countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations.

Several commuters reported being stuck in traffic for more than half an hour, with many raising concerns over fuel wastage and productivity loss. "Such a waste of time and fuel. People of Delhi expect better traffic management. We have been stuck for the last 15 minutes and more to go," a commuter said. Another commuter from east Delhi's Ashok Nagar said traffic came to a standstill for more than 20 minutes, linking the situation to the ongoing development work and restrictions linked to the AI summit. "Traffic everywhere, smoke and congestion People can't even step out smoothly," the commuter said.