PM Modi, V-P condole deaths of 7 workers in Rajasthan Bhiwadi factory fire

Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area on Monday

Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining two workers | Representative Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:36 PM IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of factory workers in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
 
The fire accident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening, the Prime Minister's Office said on X, quoting Modi.
 
"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said.
 
In a social media post, the vice president said he was deeply saddened by the tragic fire. "Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Radhakrishnan said.
 
Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area on Monday. Two workers remain trapped inside the unit.
 
Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :fire break outsfire tragediesrajasthanBhiwandi Building Firefire

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

