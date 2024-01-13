Home / India News / AI start up CEO held for son's murder: Estranged husband meets Goa cops

The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start-up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday appeared before Calangute police in Goa as part of the probe

Press Trust of India Panaji

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday appeared before Calangute police in Goa as part of the probe, an official said.

Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.

"Venkat Raman, the accused's husband, arrived here from Bengaluru in the afternoon and reached Calangute police station. We will be recording his statement in the case as part of the probe," the official said.

Raman was in Jakarta in Indonesia when the murder took place.

According to police, as per the initial investigations the woman smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

