AI will open up opportunities for youth in many sectors: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a priority area for the entire world and asserted the emerging technology will open up vast opportunities for youths in various sectors. She said interdisciplinary approach will encourage innovation in the engineering sector. Speaking at the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, Murmu highlighted how AI, a transformative tool that enable computers to perform a variety of advanced functions, will open up opportunities for youths in various sectors. "Development of technology depends on science. It will be helpful for all of you to have information about ultra-modern technology to make outstanding contributions in the field of engineering," she told students at the convocation. In 2024, two physics and four chemistry scientists, who were linked with Artificial Intelligence, received the Nobel prize, the President pointed out. "An interdisciplinary approach will encourage innovation in engineering. The way industrial revolution provided machine assistance and expansion of human labour, in the same way AI revolution will bring major transformation. AI has become a priority in the entire world," she said. President Murmu emphasised AI is going to have a profound impact in various spheres of life and added the central government is promoting the cutting-edge technology to foster innovation. "India is a founding member of Global Partnership and Artificial Intelligence. AI will have a deep impact on social, political, economic, strategic and other sectors. Under IndiaAI mission, start-ups are being promoted in the country. Young engineers will have ample opportunities in the AI sector," she said. The President said use of technology in the healthcare sector has been constantly rising and stressed that students from both fields (engineering and health) should actively work on interdisciplinary cooperation. "India's success in digital inclusion has surprised the world. Our country has capabilities to present other such examples," she added.