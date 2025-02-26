Hooked on screens? AIIMS to open India's first digital addiction centre

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is set to launch India’s first Centre for Advanced Research on Addictive Behaviours (CAR-AB) to tackle rising internet and technology addiction among children and youth.

Approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the initiative will focus on developing evidence-based interventions for problematic technology use.

Growing concerns over digital addiction

AIIMS Delhi is set to establish India’s first Centre for Advanced Research on Addictive Behaviours (CAR-AB) to address the growing concern of internet and technology addiction among children and youth.

“Excessive and problematic use of technology has been recognised as a major public health problem,” said Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, faculty in-charge of the Behavioral Addictions Clinic (BAC) at AIIMS, Delhi, who is leading the project.

The Economic Survey of India (2024-25) has also flagged internet overuse as a key factor contributing to mental health issues among children and adolescents. The report also highlights the urgent need for school and family-level interventions to help curb this trend.

Comprehensive intervention for digital addiction

The new centre will focus on prevention, early detection, and intervention for internet and technology-related addiction among children and youth. By developing structured programs, AIIMS aims to provide solutions for individuals struggling with excessive tech use while also supporting parents, educators, and healthcare professionals.

Also Read

In addition to direct interventions, the centre will also create resources for teachers, school counsellors, and healthcare workers to help them recognise and manage cases of digital addiction. These efforts are likely to play a crucial role in reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and dependency on digital platforms among young users.

AI-powered early detection

A key feature of the initiative is its AI-based predictive model to identify individuals at risk of excessive technology use. By analysing data, the system could detect early warning signs and enable timely intervention.

With a budget of Rs 14 crore, the project is set to lay the foundation for a national-level response to digital addiction and behavioural disorders linked to technology overuse.

National effort to combat tech addiction

CAR-AB will collaborate with schools, colleges, parents, and teachers, creating a network that actively addresses the problem at its roots. Experts from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other medical colleges will also be involved in developing innovative solutions to curb tech addiction.

Balhara emphasised the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach, stating that addressing this growing issue requires collective action from educators, healthcare professionals, families, and policymakers.

[With PTI inputs]