Delhi woke up to a hazardous blanket of toxic smog on Monday as Air Quality Index (AQI) levels breached the 1,500 mark in multiple areas, forcing authorities to implement Stage iV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). This emergency-level action is aimed at curbing pollution as the city's air quality plunged into the ‘severe-plus’ category.

AQI levels hazardous across the capital

According to Swiss air technology firm IQAir, AQI readings across Delhi ranged from 1,300 to 1,600 on Monday morning, marking the city’s air quality as 'hazardous'. The worst-hit areas were:

- Mundka: 1,591

- Dwarka Sector-8: 1,497

- Rohini: 1,427

- Najafgarh: 1,396

- Pooth Khurd: 1,354

- Vivek Vihar: 1,338

- Narela: 1,332

The IQAir data combines readings from its own sensors and government monitoring stations, painting a grim picture of the air quality crisis.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s overall AQI at 485, as per its Sameer app. The data showed air quality across most parts of the city hovering between 470 and 500 — squarely in the ‘severe-plus’ category.

Smog blanket engulfs Delhi, travel and schooling affected

The smog intensified between Sunday and Monday, leaving residents grappling with choking air and limited visibility. In response, Delhi International Airport Ltd issued a low-visibility advisory: “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are advised to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.”

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the suspension of physical classes for students in all grades except classes 10 and 12. The decision aligns with the Grap Stage IV implementation, which includes a series of emergency measures such as halting construction activities, imposing stricter vehicle restrictions, and encouraging work-from-home protocols in Delhi-NCR.

What is GRAP Stage IV?

The Graded Response Action Plan is a four-stage protocol to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Stage IV, the most severe level, is activated when AQI crosses the 450 mark and includes:

- Banning construction and demolition activities

- Shutting non-essential industrial units

- Restricting diesel generators and non-BS VI diesel vehicles

- Expanding public awareness campaigns

Growing concerns over health and safety