'Politics on pollution': Atishi blames Centre as Delhi gasps for air

New Delhi woke up to a public health emergency on Monday as toxic smog enveloped the city, pushing the air quality index (AQI) to a hazardous 481 — the worst this season. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, accusing it of neglecting its responsibilities and engaging in “politics on pollution” while millions struggled to breathe. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader pointed fingers at farm fires in neighbouring states —excluding Punjab, where her party is also in power — as a major contributor to the capital’s air crisis. “The entire northern belt is suffering from pollution. What is the Centre doing? Only Punjab has reduced stubble burning. Why is the central government not taking action against others?" Atishi questioned.

SC rebukes Delhi govt over delayed action

Amid the worsening air quality, the Supreme Court grilled the Delhi government on its handling of the crisis. The bench highlighted the annual and predictable nature of the smog problem, asking why it had taken so long to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage III, which was activated last week, and Stage IV, which was enforced this morning.

The court also pointed out inconsistencies in the state’s decision-making, questioning why Grap-III was invoked only hours after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai ruled it out, despite AQI levels surpassing 400 — a threshold for severe pollution.

The bench also issued a stern warning, directing the government not to roll back from Grap-IV measures without explicit approval, stating, “... even if AQI goes below 300... this is the order.”

Delhi struggles as pollution spirals out of control

The Supreme Court’s reprimand comes as millions in Delhi bear the brunt of choking smog, which has rendered the air unbreathable and forced emergency anti-pollution measures. Grap-IV, the strictest phase of the action plan, includes restrictions on construction activities, halting of non-essential commercial truck operations, and closure of schools in extreme conditions.

More From This Section

This is the latest chapter in Delhi’s persistent air quality crisis, which resurfaces every winter, exacerbated by farm stubble burning, industrial emissions, and vehicle pollution. Despite years of interventions and judicial oversight, tangible solutions to mitigate the seasonal emergency remain elusive, leaving the city’s residents to suffer year after year.