Home / India News / Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

The incident occurred on the flight IX-1086, which departed Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 at 8 am on Monday and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am

Air India Express
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety norms, unauthorised persons are prohibited from entering the cockpit, and any such attempt would violate regulations. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a mid-flight scare, a passenger on an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi tried to open the cockpit door while looking for the lavatory, the airline confirmed on Monday.
 
“We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation," the Air India Express said, as quoted by news ANI.
 
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety norms, unauthorised persons are prohibited from entering the cockpit, and any such attempt would violate regulations. 
 
The incident occurred on the flight IX-1086, which departed Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 at 8 am on Monday and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, the passenger, travelling with eight others, entered the cockpit area and even entered the correct passcode. However, the captain blocked the door, suspecting a hijacking attempt.
 
Upon landing, the passenger and their companions were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning.
 
This is not the first such incident. Earlier this year, two passengers on a SpiceJet flight were offloaded at the Delhi airport after trying to force their way into the cockpit while the plane was taxiing.
 
In a similar case last year, a 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to open the cockpit door of an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain, which led to an emergency landing in Mumbai, reported India Today.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police response on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas

'Time to decriminalise defamation': SC issues notice in The Wire case

'Very unfortunate': SC on pilot's error leaks in Air India crash probe

CPCB must boost capacity to balance growth, green norms: Bhupender Yadav

2.5 mn new free LPG connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana on Navratri: Puri

Topics :air india expressAviationDGCACISFBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story