Home / India News / 'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

Renumbered AI-159 flew from Ahmedabad to London four days after AI-171 crashed into a residential area, killing 241 on board on June 12

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash
Flight AI-171 crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad minutes after take-off on the afternoon of June 12. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air India’s London-bound service returned to the skies on Monday, just four days after the tragic crash of flight AI-171. The route was rebranded as AI-159 and departed Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 4.30 pm — more than three hours behind schedule.
 
The flight was scheduled to depart at 1.10 pm but eventually departed at 4.30 pm.
 
At Gate 4 of Terminal 2, London shop-assistant Jayesh Ramji was ready to board the flight. “I was to return on AI 171. I postponed my travel to June 16 because my mother was unwell. All I want is to get back home safe,” he told The Times of India.
 
Ramji, 34, originally from Diu, added, “I trust God and the airline. I want to go back, not stay scared forever.”   
 
  Raas Mishra, a 28-year-old logistics executive, tried to calm his parents before boarding: “They were scared. I am a tad nervous, too, but I have flown Air India before. I trust their pilots.”
 
Kokila Patel, 72, called the extended delay “emotional exhaustion”, while Sabina Qasmani’s mother confessed she would stay anxious until her 21-year-old daughter phoned from London. “Since the crash, I haven’t been able to sleep. Sabina is flying the same route. It’s hard not to worry," she said, as quoted by the report.
 
For newly married Riddhi, the flight was a bittersweet milestone: “I was happy being with my family, but I now want to get back safely to my husband.”   
 

Air India crash in Ahmedabad

 
Flight AI-171 crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad minutes after take-off on the afternoon of June 12. Of the 242 passengers and crew, 241 lost their lives. Casualties on the ground — including students in the BJ Medical College hostel — raised the overall death toll to 265.
 
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight-data recorder. A preliminary report is awaited. Tata Group has pledged ₹1 crore in compensation to the family of every victim. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: What is the new ₹3,000 FASTag-based annual pass for highways?

LIVE news updates: ED raids multiple locations in Delhi classroom construction 'scam'

Jammu police to set up additional security checkpoints for Amarnath yatra

Centre allocates over Rs 2000 cr to Himachal for 2023 floods, landslides

BCCI loses ₹538 cr case as Bombay HC upholds Kochi Tuskers arbitration

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaAhmedabadLondon AirportBS Web Reportsairplane crash

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story