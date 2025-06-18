'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

Air India’s London-bound service returned to the skies on Monday, just four days after the tragic crash of flight AI-171 . The route was rebranded as AI-159 and departed Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 4.30 pm — more than three hours behind schedule.

At Gate 4 of Terminal 2, London shop-assistant Jayesh Ramji was ready to board the flight. “I was to return on AI 171. I postponed my travel to June 16 because my mother was unwell. All I want is to get back home safe,” he told The Times of India.

ALSO READ: Air India cancels Ahmedabad-London flight over aircraft unavailability Ramji, 34, originally from Diu, added, “I trust God and the airline. I want to go back, not stay scared forever.” Raas Mishra, a 28-year-old logistics executive, tried to calm his parents before boarding: “They were scared. I am a tad nervous, too, but I have flown Air India before. I trust their pilots.” Kokila Patel, 72, called the extended delay “emotional exhaustion”, while Sabina Qasmani’s mother confessed she would stay anxious until her 21-year-old daughter phoned from London. “Since the crash, I haven’t been able to sleep. Sabina is flying the same route. It’s hard not to worry," she said, as quoted by the report.

ALSO READ: Air India flight from Bali to Delhi diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather For newly married Riddhi, the flight was a bittersweet milestone: “I was happy being with my family, but I now want to get back safely to my husband.” Air India crash in Ahmedabad Flight AI-171 crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad minutes after take-off on the afternoon of June 12. Of the 242 passengers and crew, 241 lost their lives. Casualties on the ground — including students in the BJ Medical College hostel — raised the overall death toll to 265.