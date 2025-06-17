Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India plane crash: 135 victims identified, 101 bodies given to families

Air India plane crash: 135 victims identified, 101 bodies given to families

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

The 101 deceased whose mortal remains have been handed over to their relatives belonged to different parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Diu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 135 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 101 bodies handed over to their families, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

"Till Tuesday morning, 135 DNA samples have been matched, and 101 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. Of these 101 deceased, five were not on board the flight," Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters.

The 101 deceased whose mortal remains have been handed over to their relatives belonged to different parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Diu, he added.

 

Joshi earlier expressed hope that the DNA profiling all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12.

While 241 persons on board the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. The crash also killed 29 persons on the ground, including five MBBS students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Inundation and sea incursion in coastal regions of Kerala spark protests

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says all of Tehran should evacuate 'immediately'

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath yatra routes declared 'No Flying Zone' as J-K bolsters security

Uravshi Rautela, Yuvraj Singh

ED questions Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela in endorsements of betting apps

India tourism trends, off-season travel India, all-season destinations India, Goa monsoon travel, year-round travel destinations, Gen Z travel India, hybrid work tourism, experiential travel India, domestic tourism growth, weekend getaways India, tra

Beyond beaches: Goa to promote temple visits under spiritual tourism drive

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon