Explained: What is the new ₹3,000 FASTag-based annual pass for highways?

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the launch of FASTag-based annual pass. The pass, set to roll out from August 15, targets private vehicle owners and is expected to reduce congestion and disputes at toll plazas across the country.

What is a FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system used to collect tolls on highways without making vehicles stop. It is run by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A FASTag is a small sticker with a special chip (called RFID) that is placed on the front windshield of a vehicle. This sticker is linked to a prepaid or bank account. When the vehicle drives through a toll plaza, sensors scan the FASTag, and the toll amount is taken from the linked account automatically.

What is a FASTag annual pass and who can use it? The FASTag annual pass is a prepaid toll payment option priced at ₹3,000. It is meant exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or until 200 highway trips are completed — whichever comes first. How does the annual pass benefit vehicle owners? Designed for seamless travel on National Highways, the pass allows users to bypass routine toll payments, reducing time spent at plazas. It simplifies the toll process by consolidating payments into a single transaction, potentially saving both time and money for frequent travellers.

Where can the FASTag-based annual pass be activated? A dedicated link for activation and renewal of the pass will be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra app, as well as the official websites of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). How does the policy address the 60 km toll plaza issue? The annual pass also responds to concerns raised by motorists about toll plazas located within 60 km of each other. With the FASTag-based annual pass, commuters will not need to worry about multiple charges within short distances, effectively streamlining travel through problematic toll zones.

What impact will this pass have on highway travel? The government expects that the FASTag-based annual pass will help in reducing toll booth wait times, easing traffic congestion, and lowering the frequency of toll-related disputes. By automating and simplifying toll payments, the initiative aims to make travel on Indian highways more efficient for millions of private vehicle owners. What are the advantages of using FASTag? FASTag reduces congestion at toll plazas, saves fuel, and promotes digital, cashless payments. It is vehicle-specific and cannot be transferred. Available through authorised banks and online, FASTag requires a maintained balance for smooth usage. If the balance is insufficient, the tag may be blacklisted.