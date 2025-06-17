Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight suffers snag; passengers deplaned

Passengers of an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai were deplaned at Kolkata airport early on Tuesday after one of the engines developed a technical snag.

The halt was scheduled. According to a PTI report: “Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport, but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take-off getting delayed. At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane. The decision was made in the interest of flight safety,” the captain of the plane told the passengers.

This comes a day after an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was diverted back to the national capital shortly after taking off on Monday due to a suspected technical issue.