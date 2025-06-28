Home / India News / Air India Mumbai-Chennai flight returns mid-air after burning smell onboard

Air India Mumbai-Chennai flight returns mid-air after burning smell onboard

The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details

air india plane
The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement.
PTI Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Saturday due to a "burning smell" in the cabin.

The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement.

"Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed "safely" back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details.

The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre gave no funds for Kerala's coastal protection: Minister Saji Cherian

Himachal govt to set up the emergency response centre in all panchayats

'Furthest from motherland, closest to hearts': PM Modi to Shubhanshu Shukla

Consumer body backs medical negligence claim, awards ₹10 lakh compensation

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

Topics :Air IndiaChennaiAviation industry

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story