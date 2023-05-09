Home / Technology / Tech News / Grene Robotics acquires deep-tech defence IP from Apogee C4I LLP

Grene Robotics acquires deep-tech defence IP from Apogee C4I LLP

Currently, many anti-drone systems are treated as if drones are the only low radar cross section (RCS) threat in the tactical battle area

Ajai Shukla
Grene Robotics acquires deep-tech defence IP from Apogee C4I LLP

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 2021, a small Hyderabad-based firm, Grene Robotics, introduced the Indrajaal, which it billed as the world’s only comprehensive, autonomous, anti-drone security system. Each Indrajaal system covers areas as large as 4,000 square kilometres.
On Tuesday, Grene Robotics went a step further, completing the acquisition of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (C4ISRT) platform from Apogee C4I LLP — a first-of-its-kind indigenous defence technology company.

Currently, many anti-drone systems are treated as if drones are the only low radar cross section (RCS) threat in the tactical battle area. Numerous systems qualify as low-RCS weapons, including loitering munitions, smart bombs, rocket showers, nano and micro drones, etc. 
However, existing air defence systems are not geared to address low-RCS threats. Grene Robotics believes that all low RCS threats should be grouped and dealt with using a single system.

“Indrajaal is the world’s only anti-drone system that can defend against all classifications and all levels of autonomous drones. With the integration of Apogee’s advanced deep-tech platform, we aim at bolstering Indrajaal’s anti-drone capabilities further,” said Kiran Raju, founder and chief executive officer, Grene Robotics.
“We have funded all our operations ourselves over several years. As far as innovation for defence excellence (iDEX) is concerned, we won an iDEX challenge three years ago. Next-generation threat identification was the problem statement we attempted under the airspace management segment,” said Raju.

With funding sources inadequate, Grene Robotics has continued looking for funds within its resources for the past 14 years. As part of this, it has strategically acquired deep-tech intellectual property from Apogee C4I to enhance its drone and anti-drone defence programme. 
This move is expected to significantly strengthen Grene Robotics’ capabilities in the defence sector. It will also lead to greater implementation on a national and international level, establishing Grene Robotics as a global leader in counter-drone security systems. 

“The combined capabilities of Grene Robotics and Apogee C4I will help set a new industry standard for anti-drone solutions, future-proofing protection against emerging low-RCS threats,” said Wing Commander M V N Sai (retired), director of emerging technologies, Grene Robotics.
According to Vamsi Vellanki, who handles finances for Grene Robotics, the global anti-drone market will reach US $12.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 27.65 per cent from 2022 to 2030.

“Grene Robotics employs 70 people, at least 45 of whom have been with the company for 14 years. They have been investing in the company. A lot of money has been sunk in this process; more than $30 million has been spent,” says Raju.


Also Read

Drone start-up Garuda raises $22 mn in series A funding from SphitiCap

CynLr launches research hub for vision, intelligence and robotics

Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trials conducted in over 15 states

CDSL malware attack hits broking ops; Sebi, Cert-in to probe incident

After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report

Apple may release iOS 16.5 software update next week with small changes

Poco F5 debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in India: Know price, specs

Spotify cleans up its playlists, removes thousands of AI-made songs

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

EU poised to be on forefront of artificial intelligence regulation

Topics :Drones in IndiaDroneDefense stocks

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story