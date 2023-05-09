Grene Robotics acquires deep-tech defence IP from Apogee C4I LLP



On Tuesday, Grene Robotics went a step further, completing the acquisition of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (C4ISRT) platform from Apogee C4I LLP — a first-of-its-kind indigenous defence technology company. In 2021, a small Hyderabad-based firm, Grene Robotics, introduced the Indrajaal, which it billed as the world’s only comprehensive, autonomous, anti-drone security system. Each Indrajaal system covers areas as large as 4,000 square kilometres.



However, existing air defence systems are not geared to address low-RCS threats. Grene Robotics believes that all low RCS threats should be grouped and dealt with using a single system. Currently, many anti-drone systems are treated as if drones are the only low radar cross section (RCS) threat in the tactical battle area. Numerous systems qualify as low-RCS weapons, including loitering munitions, smart bombs, rocket showers, nano and micro drones, etc.



“We have funded all our operations ourselves over several years. As far as innovation for defence excellence (iDEX) is concerned, we won an iDEX challenge three years ago. Next-generation threat identification was the problem statement we attempted under the airspace management segment,” said Raju. “Indrajaal is the world’s only anti-drone system that can defend against all classifications and all levels of autonomous drones. With the integration of Apogee’s advanced deep-tech platform, we aim at bolstering Indrajaal’s anti-drone capabilities further,” said Kiran Raju, founder and chief executive officer, Grene Robotics.



This move is expected to significantly strengthen Grene Robotics’ capabilities in the defence sector. It will also lead to greater implementation on a national and international level, establishing Grene Robotics as a global leader in counter-drone security systems. With funding sources inadequate, Grene Robotics has continued looking for funds within its resources for the past 14 years. As part of this, it has strategically acquired deep-tech intellectual property from Apogee C4I to enhance its drone and anti-drone defence programme.



According to Vamsi Vellanki, who handles finances for Grene Robotics, the global anti-drone market will reach US $12.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 27.65 per cent from 2022 to 2030. “The combined capabilities of Grene Robotics and Apogee C4I will help set a new industry standard for anti-drone solutions, future-proofing protection against emerging low-RCS threats,” said Wing Commander M V N Sai (retired), director of emerging technologies, Grene Robotics.