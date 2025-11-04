Home / India News / Air India's Bengaluru-bound flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag

Air India's Bengaluru-bound flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag

Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight also made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route

Air India
The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Bhopal after a suspected technical issue was detected mid-air, the airline said on Tuesday.

The aircraft, operating as flight AI2487, landed safely at Bhopal, where it is undergoing precautionary checks that are expected to take an extended time for rectification, the airline spokesperson said.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unforeseen situation. Our ground team at Bhopal has been providing immediate assistance and support to the passengers. Every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest," the spokesperson added.

The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority.

Meanwhile, an Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers of the Air India flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and were given hotel arrangements, a statement by an Air India Spokesperson said.

In a post on X, the statement said, "AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia. With the help of our partners and local authorities, Air India has extended immediate assistance to the passengers. They were served meals on board and have been disembarked. Hotel arrangements have been made for their stay after clearing immigration procedures at the airport, while Air India makes alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi, at the earliest. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this unforeseen diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience."

 

The aircraft made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after a suspected technical snag, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Topics :Air Indiaflightscivil aviation sector

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

