Air pollution: Physical classes up to 9 suspended in Noida till Nov 10

Physical classes up to class 9 will remain suspended in schools across Noida and Greater Noida till November 10 due to the poor air quality, the district administration ordered on Tuesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Graded Responses Action Plan Stage-IV with the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR breaching the severe category with 400+ AQI, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In view of the above order, all schools of the district Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the GRAP stage-IV order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to class 9 up to November 10 and conduct lessons in an online mode," Verma said in the order.



On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed all schools in Delhi to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10 in view of rising pollution levels.



Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.



On Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had announced closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12.



