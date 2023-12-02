Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai
LIVE: PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Delhi airport on Friday late night after a landmark visit to Dubai, where he attended the the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28). PM Modi wrapped up his day-long visit to the UAE on Friday evening after participating in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28. "PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.

Congress on Friday alleged that the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Modi government was repackaging of Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan, which was launched by the UPA government in September 2011, and that usage of toilets has been declining in India since 2018, "with the decline is most concentrated among SC and ST communities". Party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' that staff for sanitation has been reduced and payments have been delayed. He alleged that far from tall claims about making India free from open defecation, over 25 per cent of rural households still do not regularly use a toilet.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, confirmed the deaths of several hostages held by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip, as reported by The Times of Israel on Saturday. He said, "We are continuing to invest many intelligence and operational efforts, to bring information on the conditions of the hostages," The Times of Israel reported that Hagari informed, "In the last few days, the IDF and police notified the families of Eliyahu Margalit, Mia Goren, Ronen Engel, and Aryeh Zalmanovich of their deaths."

Key Events

8:53 AM

Gujarat CM Patel meets Semicon group in Singapore

8:33 AM

Delhi's AQI remains in 'Very Poor' category

8:30 AM

Israel confirms deaths of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip

8:28 AM

PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai

9:22 AM

Pro-Palestine protestor sets herself on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

A protester with a Palestinian flag set herself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, The Times of Israel reported citing the local police. The protester remains in critical condition after being intervened by a security guard at the scene. The guard also sustained burn injuries while trying to save the protestor, and his condition remains uncertain, police said. "We believe that was an act of extreme political protest," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a press conference.
 

9:10 AM

3 Khalistan supporters sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh in New Zealand

Three Khalistan supporters have been sentenced for the attempted murder of popular Auckland-based radio host Harnek Singh, who has been vocal against the ideology of Khalistan, The Australia Today reported. Sarvjeet Sidhu, aged 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Sukhpreet Singh, aged 44, was found guilty of being an accessory. The third individual, a 48-year-old Auckland resident with interim name suppression, planned the attack, harbouring resentment against Harnek Singh for his vocal opposition to Khalistan, The Australia Today reported, citing NZ Herald. During the hearing, Judge Mark Woolford emphasised the need for community protection and a strong deterrence against religious fanaticism.

8:53 AM

Gujarat CM Patel meets Semicon group in Singapore

8:33 AM

Delhi's AQI remains in 'Very Poor' category

8:30 AM

Israel confirms deaths of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip

8:29 AM

India backsliding on health indicators, needs sanitation audit: Congress

8:28 AM

PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai

