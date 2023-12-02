LIVE: PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending COP28 Summit in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Delhi airport on Friday late night after a landmark visit to Dubai, where he attended the the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28). PM Modi wrapped up his day-long visit to the UAE on Friday evening after participating in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28. "PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.



Congress on Friday alleged that the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Modi government was repackaging of Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan, which was launched by the UPA government in September 2011, and that usage of toilets has been declining in India since 2018, "with the decline is most concentrated among SC and ST communities". Party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' that staff for sanitation has been reduced and payments have been delayed. He alleged that far from tall claims about making India free from open defecation, over 25 per cent of rural households still do not regularly use a toilet.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, confirmed the deaths of several hostages held by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip, as reported by The Times of Israel on Saturday. He said, "We are continuing to invest many intelligence and operational efforts, to bring information on the conditions of the hostages," The Times of Israel reported that Hagari informed, "In the last few days, the IDF and police notified the families of Eliyahu Margalit, Mia Goren, Ronen Engel, and Aryeh Zalmanovich of their deaths."