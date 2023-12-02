Assembly election 2023 FAQs: What happens on the day of counting of votes?

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections of five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram - will be held on Sunday, December 3. The elections were conducted between November 7 and 30, with Chhattisgarh being held in two phases. Now that the electoral process is about to come to a close, here is everything you need to know about what to expect on Sunday during the counting of votes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are EVMs?

Electronic voting machines, better known as EVMs, are used to cast and count votes electronically. An EVM has two units, a control unit and a balloting unit, which are joined together by a cable. The control unit is kept with the presiding officer or polling officer, while the balloting unit is kept in the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes. This allows the polling officer to verify the voter's identity.

Once the polling officer has verified the identity of the voter, they will press the "ballot" button that allows the voter to cast their vote. A list of candidate names and their respective parties appear, and the voter can choose the candidate they favour.

What are VVPATs?

Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) or verifiable paper record (VPR) are designed to ensure voters can verify that their ballots were cast, serving as an independent verification system. It allows voters to confirm their vote, detect potential fraud or malfunction and enables result audits.

VVPATs include the candidate's name and party/individual symbol. Used alongside EVMs during elections, VVPATs verify that a vote goes to the correct candidate, offering a second line of verification amid tampering concerns. After a voter selects a candidate on the EVM, VVPAT prints a slip with candidate details, allowing the voter to verify before dropping it into a sealed box.

The VVPAT system is placed in a glass case for voter visibility, displaying the slip briefly before cutting and dropping it into storage, with access limited to polling officials.

What are the strong rooms?

At the end of voting, the EVMs and VVPATs are kept in designated rooms, which are sealed and double-locked. These rooms are known as "strong rooms". This process is carried out in the presence of the observers of the Election Commission of India and candidates.

The rooms are further secured with CCTV cameras within the strong room and central armed police forces patrolling round the clock outside the room. Candidates also have the option to stand vigil themselves or send agents of their own.

What happens on counting day?

On the counting day of votes, EVMs will be brought out of strong rooms in the presence of returning officers and Election Commission special observers, which will be filmed throughout. Control units of EVMs are taken to counting tables under CCTV surveillance, with their unique ID and signed seal verified before displaying the votes each candidate secured.

A "draw of lots" is conducted to randomly select a VVPAT machine for counting paper slips, ensuring transparency. In case of mismatches between VVPAT and EVM numbers, paper slips are recounted, and if discrepancies persist, VVPAT numbers take precedence, amending result sheets accordingly. Some Opposition parties may advocate counting all VVPAT machines in case of discrepancies.

How many Assembly seats does Madhya Pradesh have?

There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Within this, 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 47 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

A party must secure 116 seats to form government in the state.

How many Assembly seats does Telangana have?

There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana. Of these, 19 seats are reserved for SCs, and 12 are reserved for STs.

A party must secure 60 seats to form government in the state.



How many Assembly seats does Mizoram have?

There are 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram. A party must secure 21 seats to form government in the state.

How many Assembly seats does Chhattisgarh have?

There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. Of these 10 seats are reserved for SCs and 29 for STs.

A party must secure 46 seats to form government in the state.

How many assembly seats does Rajasthan have?

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for SCs and 25 STs.

A party must secure 101 seats to form government in the state.

What is NOTA and when was it introduced?

None of the above or NOTA is an option provided to voters to reject all candidates who are contesting the elections. On September 27, 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to provide a button for NOTA as every Indian voter had the right to officially register a vote of rejection for all the candidates during an election.

This option appears in the last panel of EVMs.