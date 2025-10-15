Datanomics: India lags its peers in hygiene and sanitation levels

Global Handwashing Day was marked on Wednesday to promote awareness about hand hygiene and its role in creating a healthy society. Handwashing is an integral part of hygiene, which forms the bedrock of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene), crucial development indicators in fostering public health. However, a recent data update by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) regarding the WASH parameters has laid bare the sanitation and hygiene gaps in India.

A comparison of BRICS nations reveals that 96 per cent of households in India in 2024 had at least basic drinking water services. However, only 83 per cent of Indian households in 2024 had sanitation services, much lower than the figures of Brazil, China and Russia.