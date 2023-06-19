From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit



PM Modi will meet President Biden on Thursday, with a grand state dinner also on the schedule. That same day, PM Modi will address a joint session of Congress. The White House is set to roll out the red carpet this week for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following an invitation from United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden, PM Modi will begin his official state visit to the country on June 21.



While PM Modi has been to the United States several times on official visits and to participate in multilateral international events, this will be his first state visit to the country.

The state visit will conclude on June 24. PM Modi's visit will include official and diplomatic engagements, the state dinner, and interactions with the Indian-American and business community. While PM Modi has been to the United States several times on official visits and to participate in multilateral international events, this will be his first state visit to the country.



What is a state visit?





Also Read: PM Modi's US visit has potential to change political, tech landscape: ORF State visits are visits to foreign countries marshalled by a leader of the government, acting in their official capacity. State visits to the US only occur on the invitation of the president of the United States, acting in their capacity as the head of state. A state visit is only reserved for closest friends and allies, Historian Matthew Costello told PTI.



Here is the full schedule of PM Modi's state visit to the United States:

June 21 Here is the full schedule of PM Modi's state visit to the United States:



"On June 21, several top Indian-Americans will join PM Modi on the north lawns of the UN complex in New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day event," The Economic Times (ET) said in a report. PM Modi's state visit to the United States will commence on June 21 with his arrival in New York. In New York, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the 9th International Day of Yoga at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters.



Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform at the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21. She is also scheduled to join the diaspora event to be held in Washington DC.

June 22 Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform at the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21. She is also scheduled to join the diaspora event to be held in Washington DC.



PM Modi will visit Washington DC, for a ceremonial welcome at the White House and meet President Biden to continue their bilateral dialogue. Thousands of Indian Americans are expected to welcome PM Modi on his arrival at the White House. "On June 22, more than 7,000 Indian-Americans are planning to gather at the south lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady will welcome the PM," a report in ET said. Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has also been invited to attend PM Modi's arrival ceremony.

Later that day, PM Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress. PM Modi will address the Congress at the invitation of Congressional leaders. The invitation was signed by all four Congressional leaders: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell. PM Modi will visit Washington DC, for a ceremonial welcome at the White House and meet President Biden to continue their bilateral dialogue. Thousands of Indian Americans are expected to welcome PM Modi on his arrival at the White House. "On June 22, more than 7,000 Indian-Americans are planning to gather at the south lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady will welcome the PM," a report in ET said. Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has also been invited to attend PM Modi's arrival ceremony.



President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi on the evening of June 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. PM Modi will also hold a meeting with Biden at the White House after the reception.

June 23 President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi on the evening of June 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. PM Modi will also hold a meeting with Biden at the White House after the reception.



PM Modi will be hosted at a luncheon by US vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Bilnken. Later that day, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with leading CEOs, professionals, and other business community members. The meeting with the business community will be hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and will be held at the Kennedy Center. He will also engage with the members of the Indian-American community. The diaspora event will be held at Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington DC.



June 24 PM Modi will be hosted at a luncheon by US vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Bilnken. Later that day, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with leading CEOs, professionals, and other business community members. The meeting with the business community will be hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and will be held at the Kennedy Center. He will also engage with the members of the Indian-American community. The diaspora event will be held at Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington DC.

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, PM Modi will depart from the US on June 24 and travel to Egypt's Cairo, where he will be on a state visit on June 24-25. This invitation was extended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during India's Republic Day celebrations in Jan