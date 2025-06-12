Ajit Pawar returns to sugar mill polls after 40 years in 3-way contest

More than four decades after he last contested cooperative sugar mill polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is back in the fray as one of 90 candidates for Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill elections in Pune's Baramati.

His party functionaries said Pawar had last contested sugar mill polls in 1984, going on to serve on the board of directors of Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Mill. Elections to the 21-member board of directors of Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill, currently led by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, will be held on June 22, with results to be announced the following day, they added. Ajit Pawar-led Nilkantheshwar Panel is currently in power at Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill. It had defeated Chandrarao Tawre's Sahakar Bachav panel in 2019. Tawre, a known name in the co-operative sector, was once considered close to Sharad Pawar but later parted ways. Besides Nilkantheshwar Panel and Sahakar Bachav panel, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) too has fielded 'Baliraja Sahakar Bachav' panel, making the contest a triangular one. "A total 593 candidates had filed their nominations, of which 503 were declared valid following scrutiny. Today was the last day for withdrawal of nominations and 412 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 90 candidates in the poll fray," said Election Officer Yashwant Mane. "There are 19549 voters from group A, which is of sugarcane cultivators from the region, while 102 voters come from group B consisting of members of various cooperative bodies affiliated to the sugar mill," he added. An NCP functionary told PTI that Ajit Pawar filed his nomination eight days ago in the B group.