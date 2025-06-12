PM Modi to visit Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the location in Ahmedabad where Air India’s flight AI171 crashed shortly after take-off on 12 June.

The aircraft, en route to Gatwick Airport in London, was carrying 242 people—230 passengers and 12 crew members—when it went down near a residential area soon after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi posted on social media platform X, stating, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”