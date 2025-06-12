Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashes after takeoff, carried 242 people

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad airport to London's Gatwick airport crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, said the aviation regulator.

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-ANB, had 242 people on board, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members. “The aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1.39 PM from Runway 23...It gave a Mayday call to ATC (air traffic controller), but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). ALSO READ: Air India plane crashes after take off near Ahmedabad airport: Top updates Moments later, the plane crashed outside the airport perimeter, in Meghani Nagar of the city, and “heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” said DGCA.

A Mayday call is the highest level of distress signal in aviation, used only when there is an immediate and serious threat to life or the safety of the aircraft. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. The DGCA confirmed that “the aircraft fell on ground immediately after departure” and that a detailed investigation has been initiated. Emergency teams have been deployed to the crash site, but the extent of casualties or injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Air India on X said: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June, 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest." This is the first major crash involving Air India since its privatisation and takeover by the Tata Group in January 2022. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his condolences and assured swift action. “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he posted on X.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families,” he added. India has seen two deadly accidents, both involving Air India Express, since 2010. Air India Express is Air India's low-cost airline subsidiary. On August 7, 2020, a repatriation flight from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode International Airport amid heavy rainfall. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, broke apart after falling into a 35-foot gorge. A total of 21 people, including both pilots, lost their lives and over 100 were injured. The official investigation blamed an unstable landing approach and pilot error for the tragedy.