No chance of survival due to burning fuel heat: Amit Shah on AI plane crash

Union minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.

There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone, Shah told reporters. The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he told reporters. Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident. The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims, Shah said.