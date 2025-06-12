Home / India News / No chance of survival due to burning fuel heat: Amit Shah on AI plane crash

No chance of survival due to burning fuel heat: Amit Shah on AI plane crash

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash
There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone, Shah told reporters. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.

There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone, Shah told reporters. The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he told reporters. Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident. The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims, Shah said.

"The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him, he said.

"The process of collecting DNA samples from bodies of those killed in the plane crash is over. Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will conduct DNA tests of the victims, he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haryana govt transfers 31 IAS, 5 HCS officers in key bureaucratic shakeup

Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad

Allahabad HC urges UP govt to form panel on online gaming, betting laws

Ahmedabad plane crash: Army deployed to assist civil admin in rescue ops

Air India crash: Pilots on-board had 9200 hours of flying experience

Topics :Amit Shahahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaGujarat

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story