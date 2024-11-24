Ajit Pawar steps out of uncle's shadow, retains power in Baramati

Defying predictions of his political eclipse, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has consolidated his position in the Mahayuti by guiding his party NCP to a spectacular win and retaining his own seat with a huge margin in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

More than a year after he rebelled against NCP founder Sharad Pawar, he has now firmly come out of the shadow of his formidable uncle and cemented his place in the state politics.

A multiple-time deputy CM under different governments, 65-year-old Ajit Pawar has not concealed his chief ministerial ambitions, but that dream has still remained unfulfilled.

Doubts were raised over his political acumen when he fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from Baramati in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Sunetra Pawar lost the election and Ajit Pawar later regretted fielding her against his cousin.

However, he has now retained grip of the Baramati assembly constituency, in the family bastion, despite Sharad Pawar campaigning aggressively against him.

Ajit Pawar's party won 41 seats out of the 59 seats it contested and took a vote share of 9.01 per cent, as per the results of the 288-member state polls announced on Saturday.

This was in complete contrast to the NCP's poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which the party got only 1 seat out of the four it contested in the state.

Ajit Pawar defeated his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar from Baramati by a huge margin of more than one lakh votes.

The NCP head has been the deputy CM thrice since 2019. He also served on the post twice in the Congress-NCP regimes before 2014.

Five years ago, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM in an early morning ceremony with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister on November 23, 2019, only to resign three days later, leading to the collapse of the short-lived government.

He later became the deputy CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Last year, he joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state, becoming the deputy CM again and causing a split in the NCP founded by his uncle.

Ajit Pawar is the son of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Anantrao Pawar, who passed away when Ajit was 18 years old.

He followed Sharad Pawar's footsteps into politics in 1982 when he was elected on the board of a sugar cooperative.

In 1991, he was elected chairman of the Pune District Cooperative Bank, a position he held for 16 years.

Ajit Pawar's first electoral foray was in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati. But he vacated the seat after Sharad Pawar became the defence minister in the Narasimha Rao government.

He was elected as MLA from Baramati the same year and since then has been representing the seat.

The NCP leader has held several ministerial positions, including irrigation, water resources department and finance for several years.

Ajit Pawar is the trustee of the Vidya Pratisthan, Baramati, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar.

He was also chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank till 1999 and the Pune District Cooperative Bank till December 1998. He has also served as director of the state milk federation and State Kho Kho Association.??? Ajit Pawar is currently president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association and the State Kabbadi Association.

Before becoming the deputy chief minister last year, he was leader of opposition in the state assembly.

He had voiced his desire to head the state NCP unit. After a few days, he along with several other senior NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Based on the legislative strength, the faction led by Ajit Pawar was given the NCP name and its 'clock' symbol.

His move to field his wife against cousin Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat had made his younger brother Shrinivas and his family stand by Sharad Pawar.

Later, Ajit Pawar said it was a mistake to field his wife against Sule.