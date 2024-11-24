NFR undertakes measures to address challenges of winter season

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several measures to address challenges faced during winter months, including equipment to help navigation through fog and specialised training for its staff.

"By combining advanced technology with stringent safety protocols, the NFR is committed towards maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency and passenger service throughout the challenging winter and foggy season," it said in a statement here.

A feedback mechanism has also been implemented to track the progress of the safety measures which are in adherence to the Railway Board's directives, it added.

To prevent rail and weld failures during low temperatures, thorough examinations and lubrication of rail joints are being conducted alongside de-stressing of LWR/CWR (long welded rails/continuously welded rails) as needed.

RF/WF-prone (rail failure/weld failure) locations have been identified for necessary recoupment, the statement said.

Cold weather patrolling has been strengthened with GPS-enabled monitoring, ensuring precise oversight of rail conditions.

"Rail temperatures are being closely monitored and recorded to address the unique challenges during the winter season," it said.

To tackle the issue of fog, NFR has deployed advanced Fog PASS (fog pilot assistance system for safety) devices to assist train drivers with real-time navigation, enabling safer and timely operations despite reduced visibility.

Safety inspections of train roofs, under-gear components, locomotives and rolling stock are being rigorously performed using advanced technologies to detect vulnerabilities early and mitigate risks effectively, the statement said.

Track monitoring and maintenance have been prioritised by using ultrasonic flaw detection and modern techniques to identify potential hazards.

Similarly, signalling systems are being upgraded to ensure seamless communication and operational reliability.

"Emergency preparedness has also been reinforced with specialised training for frontline staff and regular mock drills to enhance readiness during unforeseen situations," the NFR statement added.