Akali Dal asks Punjab Assembly speaker to train AAP MLAs on SYL canal issue

Shiromani Akal Dal leader and former education minister of Punjab, Daljit Singh Cheema has appealed to the speaker of the state assembly to arrange a training session for all ruling party MLAs on the Satluj-Yamuna link (SYL) canal issue.

Cheema took to X and said "Keeping in view the silence of all ruling party MLAs on the important issue of SYL canal, I appeal to the Speaker of Punjab Assembly S Kultar Singh Sandhawan Ji to arrange a special training session for all of them on this prestigious issue. All MPs of Rajya Sabha from Punjab should also be included in this training session."

He also took a dig at AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak for openly siding with Haryana on the issue.

"It has been observed that some Rajya Sabha Members Members from Punjab like Sandip Pathak are openly siding with Haryana and others have not spoken a word in favour of Punjab so far. It is sending a wrong signal and further weakening the case of Punjab," Daljit Singh Cheema added.

The problem stems from the controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was formed out of Punjab in 1966. For effective allocation of water, the SYL canal was to be constructed and the two states were required to construct their portions within their territories.

"Although the Punjab Government is claiming that the newly opened SYL survey portal is to give training to officers on the SYL issue, it is not true. Everybody knows that it has been opened only to serve the purpose of completing the survey of the SYL canal to be submitted to the Supreme Court," Daljit Singh Cheema said.

"But the special training session for the ruling party MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs will definitely help in educating them & building public opinion in favour of Punjab," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar clarified on Monday that he is not running away from the open debate on the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue but proposed that there should be a judge in the debate.

"I have never run away from the debate. I have said that there should be a judge in the debate who can decide. Bhagwant Mann wants to know the result without a judge, which we will not allow to happen," Jakhar said speaking to ANI.