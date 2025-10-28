All 32 flights operating from Vizag Airport cancelled due to Cyclone Montha

All flights, 32 in total, operating out of Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday owing to the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', said an official.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director N Purushottam said two Air India Express flights were cancelled on October 27.

"Actually, we are operating 30 to 32 movements (flights) daily, domestic as well as international. Today, all those flights are cancelled," Purushottam told PTI.

Other than the two cancelled Air India Express flights on Monday, he said the rest of the 30 flights had operated on October 27.

Further, he said the airport has taken precautions to shield it from the severe cyclonic storm as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) guidelines, covering pre-cyclone and post-cyclone phases.