All arrangements in place to receive G20 guests: CM Arvind Kejriwal

India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all arrangements have been made to receive G20 guests in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is leading the efforts.

India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.

"All arrangements have been made to receive G 20 guests. All ministers are themselves on the ground. Hon'ble LG himself has been leading the efforts," Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ahead of the G20 summit, which will be held at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan, several arterial roads and other important areas in the city have been given a facelift.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalG20 meetingDelhi governmentG20 summit

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

