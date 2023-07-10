Home / India News / All MCD run schools to be closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall

All MCD run schools to be closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall

All schools run, aided or recognised by the MCD will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students.

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.

"In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated.

Topics :Delhigovernment schoolsMCDIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

