Allahabad HC seeks details of support systems for PwDs in high courts

The Allahabad High Court has directed its registry to place on record the details of various measures and support systems available for persons with disabilities (PwDs) within the high court premises.

The order was passed after a person with a locomotor disability, seeking protection against a threat from his wife's parents, faced 'great difficulty' while entering the court precincts due to a lack of immediate assistance.

The bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prashad passed the order on a petition filed by Simaran and her husband.

The court said, "This court has noticed that the petitioner No 2 is a person with disability and suffers from locomotor disability. However, no assistance was offered when he entered the court campus, and he arrived in the court with great difficulty and despite the disability." After the court noticed the petitioner's physical condition, a wheelchair, along with assistance, was promptly provided.