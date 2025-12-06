Home / India News / Allahabad HC seeks details of support systems for PwDs in high courts

Allahabad HC seeks details of support systems for PwDs in high courts

The order was passed after a person with a locomotor disability, seeking protection against a threat from his wife's parents, faced 'great difficulty' while entering the court precincts

Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court has directed its registry to place on record the details of various measures and support systems available for persons with disabilities (PwDs) within the high court premises.

The order was passed after a person with a locomotor disability, seeking protection against a threat from his wife's parents, faced 'great difficulty' while entering the court precincts due to a lack of immediate assistance.

The bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prashad passed the order on a petition filed by Simaran and her husband.

The court said, "This court has noticed that the petitioner No 2 is a person with disability and suffers from locomotor disability. However, no assistance was offered when he entered the court campus, and he arrived in the court with great difficulty and despite the disability."  After the court noticed the petitioner's physical condition, a wheelchair, along with assistance, was promptly provided.

The bench, in its order dated December 2, directed that the petitioner's wife and he, facing familial opposition by the wife's family members, be given protection. It further termed their union as "truly an instance of love transcending all barriers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

