Amarnath Yatra: 2 more pilgrims die, 8 CRPF personnel injured in accident

Two mountain rescue team personnel and another pilgrim sustained injuries in the incident

Press Trust of India Srinagar
File photo | Hindu pilgrims leave the holy cave of Lord Shiva after worshipping in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar. Courtesy: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
The death toll in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra climbed to 27 on Sunday with two more deaths, while eight CRPF personnel on their way to offer prayers at the cave shrine were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

Urmilaben Modi (53) died after she was hit by a shooting stone on the lower side of the cave shrine of Amarnath on Saturday, the officials said.

Two mountain rescue team personnel and another pilgrim sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

In another incident, Meghnath (65) of Chhattisgarh, was found unconscious at Pissutop along the Pahalgam route to the shrine on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officials said.

Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their vehicle fell into the Sindh nullah in Ganderbal when they were on their way to the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal route, they said.

The injured were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they said.

Topics :Amarnath yatraCRPF Accident

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

