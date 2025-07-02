Amarnath Yatra 2025 begins: Traffic advisory out for Jammu-Srinagar highway

Amarnath Yatra 2025 begins Today: With the annual Amarnath Yatra beginning today, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for July 2, 2025, amid fragile road conditions along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Security measures have been stepped up along NH-44 as the Amarnath Yatra got underway on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first group of pilgrims. The Yatra will officially begin on July 3, with devotees set to proceed via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Officials reported that delays were observed between June 30 and July 1 due to three heavy vehicle breakdowns and narrow single-lane movement at Nashri-Dalwas and Marog-Kishtwari Pather stretches.

Valid ID required post cut-off timings Travellers from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban must carry valid photo identification to cross checkpoints after cut-off timings from Jammu or Udhampur. Daylight travel is strongly recommended Due to frequent incidents of shooting stones, especially between Ramban and Banihal, commuters, particularly light motor vehicle (LMV) users, are urged to travel only during daylight hours. Advisory for goods and perishable transporters Goods carriers transporting perishables or livestock must comply with official traffic directions. Vehicles must be well-fueled, mechanically sound, and loaded appropriately due to narrow and poorly maintained highway stretches. Fruit growers transporting produce from Kashmir must complete vehicle loading by 9:00 am at designated spots between the NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora.

Restricted use of the Dhar road Only HMVs with 6 or 10 tyres are allowed to use the Dhar Road route. Traffic movement plan for July 2 During Amarnath Yatra Subject to weather and road clearance, movement of Sanjy convoys, LMVs, private cars, and passenger vehicles will be permitted in both directions (Jammu–Srinagar and Srinagar–Jammu). HMV movement remains restricted to alternate days and will be cleared based on coordination between the Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban. Cut-off timings for July 2, 2025: Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 6:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM No vehicles will be allowed beyond these cut-off hours.

HMV movement guidelines due to Amarnath Yatra Heavy vehicles from Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar will be allowed depending on real-time road and weather updates. No HMV will be allowed after 7:00 PM, and clearance will be ensured via coordination between TCU Udhampur and TCU Ramban. Essential goods carriers such as fuel tankers, LPG trucks, FCI vehicles, and empty HMVs (up to 10 tyres) are required to use the Mughal Road instead of NH-44 for return trips to Jammu. Alternate route updates NH-244 (Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag): Based on weather and NHIDCL clearance, LMVs and High-Powered Small Vehicles (HPSVs) will be allowed in both directions:

Parana to Anantnag: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Daksum to Kishtwar: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Only designated HPSVs will be allowed as per SDM guidelines. Mughal Road (Poonch–Shopian) Upon GREF clearance, LMVs and private vehicles can travel in both directions. Livestock-carrying HMVs (up to 6 tyres) are allowed from Poonch to Shopian between 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM as per District Magistrate orders. Public advisory and contact information Travellers should confirm road status before beginning their journey. Traffic Control Unit helplines are available for real-time updates: Jammu: 0191-2459048, 2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 18001807043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331 All passengers are advised to exercise caution, follow official instructions, avoid unnecessary stops, and be alert, particularly in landslide-prone zones.